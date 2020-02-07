Submarine Power Cable Market 2020-2026: Analysed By Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, And Future Prospects

“Submarine Power Cable Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the Industry Overview, Industry Chain, Market Size (Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate), Gross Margin, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends and 6 Year Forecast (2020-2026). This Submarine Power Cable market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( ABB, General Cable, Nexans, NKT Cables, Prysmian Submarine Power Cable ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Submarine Power Cable industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. There are 3 key segments covered in this Submarine Power Cable market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, and End User/Application Segment.

Submarine power cables are used to transmit electricity below the ocean, that is, deep under the sea bed. These cables are used to transfer electricity from offshore wind turbines, tidal power projects, and onshore locations to oil rigs as well as to transmit electricity across countries or islands. Countries such as the UK and Germany that generate huge amounts of renewable energy through wind turbines use submarine power cables to export it to neighboring countries having less energy generation capacity.

The overall market is set to witness significant growth because of the increasing offshore wind installations, growing demand for inter-country and island connection, and demand from offshore oil & gas sector. Increasing demand for HVDC connections is one of the major opportunities for the Submarine Power Cable Market.

The offshore wind power generation segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Submarine Power Cable Market during the forecast period. Growing investment in the renewable sector and technology advancements along with government initiatives are the major factors driving the Submarine Power Cable Market inEurope. New offshore wind generation capacity is under development in countries inAsia Pacific, especiallyChina. These factors have resulted in the highest market share of the offshore wind power generation segment in the Submarine Power Cable Market.

The Submarine Power Cable market was valued at 5500 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 15700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Submarine Power Cable.

⟴ Single Core Cable

⟴ Multi Core Cable

⟴ Offshore Wind Power Generation

⟴ Inter-country and Island Connection

⟴ Offshore Oil Rigs

⟴ Others

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

