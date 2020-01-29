Styrenic Block Copolymers (SEBS, SBS, SIBS) Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers

competitive landscape including company market share of the global SBC market, to company profiles of the major participants. The company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments Key market participants profiled in this report include Sinopec, Kraton, LCY Chemical, Dynasol, TSRC, LG Chemicals, PolyOne Corporation and so on. Major medical device manufacturers include big multinational companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Baxter International, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Covidien and so on.

For research, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with numerous key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk research effort coupled with extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ annual reports, product portfolio, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and better understanding of the market. Secondary research includes in-depth research on current trends, technical writing, recent trades, internet sources, trade associations, statistical data from government websites and associated authorized agency websites. This has proved to be the most successful, effective and reliable approach for obtaining concise data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing opportunities and growth.

The market estimates for this study have been based on volumes, with revenues being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for each of the materials mentioned in the report has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included. Additionally, the market has been analyzed based on expected demand and the market data for each segment is based on demand volumes and corresponding revenues. The prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors and direct selling regional producers. Furthermore, the market data is based on current information. However, presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers in China and India may cause variation in forecast by a small margin. The forecasts have been based on expected demand from application segments.

Styrenic Block Copolymers Medical Market– Application Analysis

Medical Bags

Medical Tubing

Wound Care (including tapes, drapes etc)

Medical Equipments & Diagnostic Products

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Others

Styrenic Block Copolymers Medical Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

