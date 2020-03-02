Styrene Butadiene Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The styrene butadiene rubber market consists of sales of styrene butadiene rubber and related services. Styrene butadiene rubber is synthetic rubber derived from the co-polymers styrene and butadiene. These materials have good abrasion resistance and good aging stability when protected by additives.

The global styrene butadiene rubber market was worth $13.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% and reach $19.41 billion by 2023.

The styrene butadiene rubber market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific accounts for around 68% of the market.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Styrene Butadiene Rubber market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Major companies in the styrene butadiene rubber industry are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance decisions making abilities and thus drive profits. The companies in this industry gather huge amounts of raw data relating to the working of plant and other infrastructure through a large number of sensors placed across the production site. Using big data analytics the companies can detect sensible patterns which can allow them to quickly react to unwanted changes or potential defects, thus saving costs. AI allows the companies to take better operational decisions. Companies such as Zhongce Rubber Group and Yokohama Rubber have been increasingly investing in AI technology to have a centralized method of data management and support data integration across multiple applications.

Some of the major players involved in the Styrene Butadiene Rubber market are Asahi Kasei, Lanxess, Bridgestone, Michelin, China Petroleum & Chemical, Jsr, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Sinopec, Eastman, SIBUR.

