Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Market Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The non-residential accommodation market consists of sales of non-residential accommodation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate rooming and boarding houses and similar facilities, such as off campus dormitories, residential clubs, and workers’ camps. These establishments provide temporary or longer-term accommodation, which, for the period of occupancy, may serve as a principal residence.

The students and workers non-residential accommodation market expected to reach a value of nearly $23.23 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. The growth in the students and workers non-residential accommodation market is due to increasing demand for non-residential accommodation services, and government initiatives.

However, the market for students and workers non-residential accommodation is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as lack of investment opportunities and lack of awareness from underdeveloped countries.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The global students and workers non-residential accommodation market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The students and workers non-residential accommodation market is segmented into Dormitories, Off Campus Establishments, and Migrant Workers Camp. Among these segments, the dormitories market accounts for the largest share in the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market.

By Geography – The global students and workers non-residential accommodation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America was the largest region in the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market.

Some of the major players involved in the Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation market are Centurion Corporation, American Campus Communities, Education Realty Trust Inc., Unite Group Inc., and Campus Crest Communities Inc.

