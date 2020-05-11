Structural Health Monitoring Market Structural Health Monitoring Market Sales and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Study

Structural Health Monitoring Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Structural Health Monitoring Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Structural Health Monitoring Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Structural Health Monitoring market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Structural Health Monitoring market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Leading manufacturers of Structural Health Monitoring Market:

Market segmentation

The global structural health monitoring (SHM) market has been segmented on the basis of Type (Wired SHM System, Wireless SHM System); Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Bridges & Dams, Buildings & Stadiums, Vessels & Platforms, Airframes & Wind Turbines, Large Machinery & Equipment); and Region (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan).

Wired structural health monitoring system expected to dominate the global structural health monitoring market

The Wired segment is estimated to account for a market revenue share of 65.2% by the end of 2016. This segment is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 2,541.0 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The Wireless segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 2,194.1 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Hardware segment likely to account for a larger market share by 2016 end

In 2015, the Hardware segment was valued at US$ 910.7 Mn and is estimated to reach US$ 1,019.1 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 11.9%. The Software segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 784.9 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.7 % during the forecast period.

Bridges & Dams segment expected to be the major market segment by 2016 end

The Bridges & Dams segment was valued at US$ 477.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 549.2 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 15.1%. The Buildings & Stadiums segment is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,122.8 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

North America expected to dominate the global structural health monitoring market

The North America market is estimated to account for 26.9% share of the global structural health monitoring market by the end of 2016 while the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) market is likely to hold 16.9% share of the overall global structural health monitoring market in 2016. The market in North America is anticipated to be valued at US$ 427.4 Mn by the end of 2016. The Western Europe market is estimated to be valued at US$ 343.2 Mn by the end of 2016.

Top market players are focusing on introducing new testing platforms and mobile-based structural health monitoring platforms to outperform competition

Some of the well-known companies operating in the global structural health monitoring market are National Instruments Corporation, Advitam Inc. (Vinci SA), Digitexx Data Systems, Inc., Acellent Technologies, Inc., Strainstall UK Limited (James Fisher & Sons PLC), Nova Metrix LLC, COWI A/S, Geocomp Corporation, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, and Kinemetrics Inc. These companies are entering into collaborations with hardware and software vendors to improve product quality and enhance service and support levels. Top players are also making strategic investments to increase production capacity and are expanding their market footprint through acquisitions.

Scope of The Structural Health Monitoring Market Report:

This research report for Structural Health Monitoring Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Structural Health Monitoring market. The Structural Health Monitoring Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Structural Health Monitoring market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Structural Health Monitoring market:

The Structural Health Monitoring market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.

Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.

The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.

The report profiles the companies operating within the Structural Health Monitoring market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.

The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Structural Health Monitoring market by presenting explicit details.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.

The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.

Table of Content of The Report

Chapter 1- Structural Health Monitoring Industry Overview:

1.1 Definition of Structural Health Monitoring

1.2 Brief Introduction of Major Classifications

1.3 Brief Introduction of Major Applications

1.4 Brief Introduction of Major Regions

Chapter 2- Production Market Analysis:

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3- Sales Market Analysis:

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4- Consumption Market Analysis:

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7- Major Classification Analysis

Chapter 8- Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9- Industry Chain Analysis:

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis