Strides in Material Sciences Enable Manufacturers in Protective Cases Market to Try New Copolymers

Manufacturers in the protective cases market are constantly searching for better raw materials to help them in the path of product innovations. Their search has not been limited to just plastic, leather, and metals, but further extend to promising co-polymers for new materials properties.

New manufacturing technologies such as 3D have helped manufacturers expand the potential of product innovations in the protective cases market. This has helped players accelerate the time-to-market of their products. The high precision that 3D entails has been put to considerable benefits by manufacturers with technical and financial might. Several of such players have been able to consolidate their production capacity. New entrants are expected to focus on value-added product portfolio to disrupt the status quo of top players in the consolidated landscape.

Environmental Sustainability of Protective Cases Pave Way for Continued Improvement

Rising demands for protective cases from the transportation of fragile goods arising from the e-commerce sales around the world is a key dynamic in the evolution of the protective cases market. Plastic copolymer protective cases such as bubble wraps and air pillows have been extensively demanded in the transportation and shipping of materials.

Top manufacturers are expected to aim at environmental sustainability of protective cases more than the focusing on pricing concerns. The growing popularity of metal-based protective cases is a case in point. However, these are expected to see an average price decline. Meanwhile, the use of plastic in making protective cases is by far exceeds that of other materials.

The protective cases market is expected to clock a CAGR of 4% during 2019 – 2027. This will catapult their sales from about 11 million units in 2019 to nearly 15 million units by 2027 end.

In the coming years, new array of materials may put stiff competition to the producers of plastic-based protective cases. The growing penchant for using paper-based materials for protective packaging and custom packaging has helped bring new environmentally friendly products in the protective cases market. The compelling propositions are low cost in production and the high environmental-friendly quotient.

Manufacturers Increasingly Focus on Custom Development Processes

A wide variety of products that need protective cases while transporting and shipment is a key factor driving demands in the market. Manufacturers are increasingly engaging in custom development processes. This has helped them to cater to the demands coming from the packaging of electronics, military equipment, automotive parts, medical and fire safety equipment, and measuring equipment. To this end, rotational molding and injection molding have gained popularity.

A sizable revenue share has come from the photography equipment. The sales of segment served the dominating share of all end uses. The segment is expected to clock a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 – 2027. Over the past few years, the sale of cameras for personal and professional purposes, especially in online medium, is a key trend propelling the expansion of the protective cases market.

