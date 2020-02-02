Street and Roadway Lighting Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Bridgelux, Cree, GE Lighting, Acuity Brands, Digital Lumens

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Street and Roadway Lighting Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Street and Roadway Lighting market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Street and Roadway Lighting market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Street and Roadway Lighting players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Street and Roadway Lighting industry situations. According to the research, the Street and Roadway Lighting market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Street and Roadway Lighting market.

Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market was valued at USD 8.23 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12.99 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market include:

Bridgelux

Cree

GE Lighting

Acuity Brands

Digital Lumens

Encelium Technologies

Honeywell International

Legrand S.A.

Lutron Electronics

Co.

Osram Licht AG