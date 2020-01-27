Straw Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019 – 2027

About global Straw market

The latest global Straw market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Straw industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Straw market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Regional Assessment

Changing demand dynamic in the food service industry in developed as well as developing economies of the world has favored a rapid expansion of the market during 2014 – 2018. During 2019 – 2027, the straw market is expected to expand at more than 1.8 times. Widespread use of straws for wide range of hot and cold beverages has kept the global market increasingly lucrative.

While Europe is a hugely lucrative growth, developing regions particularly Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a promising year-over-year growth rate from 2019 to 2029. Straw manufactures are witnessing sizable revenue streams in India and China. To a large part, the growth in the South and East Asia is propelled by the increasing inclination of consumers toward adopting eco- and health-friendly straws. The growth is underpinned by steadily growing food services industry.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

