Stevia Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Stevia Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc., The Coca-Cola Company, GLG Life Tech Corp, Evolva Holding S.A.

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Stevia Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Stevia market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Stevia market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Stevia players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Stevia industry situations. According to the research, the Stevia market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Stevia market.

Global Stevia Market was valued at USD 443.61 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 979.49 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Stevia Market include:

Stevia Corp.

Tate & Lyle Plc.

The Coca-Cola Company

GLG Life Tech Corp

Evolva Holding S.A.

PepsiCo Cargill Nestlé S.A.