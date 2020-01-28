Steep Slope Roofing Materials Market Strategical Survey and Upcoming Demand 2027

Steep Slope Roofing Materials Market: Overview

Steep slope roofs have an inclined roof line and are generally used in residential structures. Different cool roofing techniques are used for steep slope roofs due to their varying structures and materials. Application of coatings over existing shingles can prevent them from drying and causing water damage. Steep slope roofs enhance the esthetic appearance of a building, possess long service life, resist the elements of nature, and are easy to maintain.

Asphalt Shingle Segment Dominates Steep Slope Roofing Materials Market

Asphalt shingles are composed of asphalt mats made from organic felts or fiberglass. Their Solar Reflectance Index (SRI) is relatively low; white shingles are just about 30% reflective.

Asphalt shingles are widely employed in the residential sector, as they are cost-effective and simple to install. Metal is a highly popular roofing material and possesses solar reflectance of more than 70%, thus allowing buildings to remain much cooler.

Metal roofing also helps lower the energy costs of buildings. Metal is also extremely durable and weather-resistant, lightweight, and 100% recyclable.

