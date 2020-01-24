Stationary Bikes Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2025

The recently Published global Stationary Bikes Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Stationary Bikes Market.

Stationary Bikes market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the Stationary Bikes overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global exercise bike market was worth US$ 492 Million in 2018. The market is further projected to reach around US$ 598 Million by 2024, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2024

Top Companies in the Global Stationary Bikes Market:

Peleton, Brunswick Corporation, Nautilus, Precor, Mad Dogg Athletics, Paradigm Health_Wellness, Keiser Corporation, BH Fitness, Johnson Health, SOLE Treadmills, Sunny, IMPEX, Assault Fitness, And Others.

Global Exercise Bike Market Drivers:

On account of hectic work schedules, sedentary lifestyles and altering food preferences, consumers are relying more on fast-food items and ready-to-eat food products which are low in nutritional content and high in unhealthy fats. This has led to a rise in the cases of obesity as well as other chronic diseases. Increasing health consciousness among the global population has boosted the demand for exercise bikes as they provide isotonic exercise to the body and help in improving stamina, stimulating heart rate, and burning down the overall body fat.

The Stationary Bikes market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Stationary Bikes Market on the basis of Types are:

Indoor Cycling Bike

Upright Bike

Recumbent Bike

On The basis Of Application, the Stationary Bikes Market is:

Home Use

Fitness Club

Others

Regions Are covered By Stationary Bikes Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

