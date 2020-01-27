Starch Market To Partake Significant Development During 2017 – 2024

Global Starch Market: Synopsis

Apart from being a commonly used constituent in daily human diet, starch finds a wide range of applications in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, processed food, and beverages, which has augmented the growth of the world starch market. The starch industry is foretold to swell its development with the surging demand of starch as a binder, thickening agent, emulsifier, and stabilizer. The demand for industrial starch has risen with the developing trend of biofuels and biomaterials. The sale of corn starch has also seen a rise as paper and textile industries and high consumption of convenience foods are growing substantially.

Product and application are the two main types of segmentation of the global starch market. Each segment of the market is studied expansively in the report to come in line with the current and future trends of the industry.

The report on the global starch market offers an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth factors and restraining elements, market structure, current trends, and market projections of the upcoming years.

Global Starch Market: Trends and Segmentation

With respect to the principal classifications considered while mapping the starch processing industry, food and non-food products could be the prominent ones. According to the product type of segmentation, the international starch market could be divided into modified starch, dry starch, native starch, and liquid starch. The modified starch segment has gained an impressive demand in the recent time on the back of the rising want for convenience, healthy, and nutritious food products on a worldwide platform. Starch is also widely used in beverages and food processing. Besides this, starch finds extensive usage in non-food products such as wheat paste, thickening agent, glue, stiffening agent, and paper.

One of the top drivers of the world starch market is the elevating demand for starch along with adhesives in packaging sectors and other industrial products. As per the different types of application of starch, the global market could be segmented into colors, construction, food and beverages, ceramics, textile, cosmetics, medicines and pharmaceuticals, and printing. Out of which, the food sector has emerged as a dominating starch processing market. Since most types of sugar are a derivative of starch, the growth in the food processing industry will prove vital for the global market.

However, maize, wheat, cassava, sweet potato, and potato are the other sources of starch. Moreover, the market could be restricted by the use of polymers in adhesives. Nevertheless, there are some important trends, such as synthesis of biodegradable polymers from starch, which are envisioned to compensate for the common constraints in the near future.

Global Starch Market: Geographical Analysis

The world starch market has different regions accounting for a significant share in different segments of the market, however, the overall demand in the market is predicted to be stimulated by the U.S., Canada, and Japan. Nonetheless, the starch and starch processing industries are also expected to draw attention from other key geographies such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World emerging as good revenue bases.

Asia Pacific is foreseen to exhibit a faster rise in demand for corn starch with significant investments by large manufacturers. Indonesia and Thailand regions of Asia Pacific have dominated the cassava starch market with the presence of large producers, followed by North America and the Middle East. Completely driven by the rise of the U.S. market, North America has significantly influenced the modified starch market.

Global Starch Market: Competitive Landscape

Amongst the important players in the international starch market, Beneo-Remy N.V., Emsland-Stärke Gmbh, Roquette Frères, China Essence Group Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Cargill Inc. are the prominent ones to look for. Companies associated with the corn starch market are concentrating on cost-effective solutions aimed toward the various applications in frozen food and dairy products. Cassava starch market players are riding their expansion on the development of new products. The advancement in technologies for modification of starches has helped the respective market players to gain an upper hand in the industry.