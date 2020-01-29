Stand-up Paddleboard Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027

A stand-up paddleboard is a surfboard-like device, considerably thicker and longer as compared to a standard surfboard. In the stand-up paddleboard, the operator stands upright and propels the board with the help of a long paddle. These paddleboards are usually use at surf, offshore, and on flat water lakes and rivers. Demand for stand-up paddleboard has increased due to increase in recreational activities. This in turn is expected to drive sales in the global stand-up paddleboard market

Stand-up Paddleboard Market – Competitive Landscape

SUP ATX LLC

SUP ATX is known for stand-up paddle surfing in lakes, rivers, and surfing areas. The company was founded in 2008 by Nick Matzorkis and is headquartered in Malibu, California, United States. The company manufactures and promotes paddle boards and paddles.

Naish International

Naish International was founded in 1979 by Robby Naish and is headquartered in California, United States. The company offers various products such as SUP boards, paddles, and wing surfer and accessories. Under SUP boards, the company offers products such as Foilboards, All-Around, Touring, Race, Surf, and Inflatables.

To Get Glimpse of what our Report offers, Ask for a Report Brochure here

Hobie Cat Company

Hobie Cat Company was founded in 1950 by Hobart “Hobie” Alter and is headquartered in Dana Point, California, United States. The company manufactures and promotes kayaks, fishing, pedal boards, sails, SUP (Stand-up Paddleboard), surf and gear. Under the SUP segment, the company promotes SUPs for recreational, inflatable, racing, touring, and surfing.

Rave Sports Inc.

Rave Sports Inc. was founded in September 1996. The company is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States. The company manufactures and markets water trampolines, paddle boards, tubes, water sports and winter sports products. Under the paddle boards segment, the company supplies products such as paddle boards, paddles, inflatable and kayaks.