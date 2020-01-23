Stakeholders Eye Untapped Opportunities in Asia-Pacific to Expand their Footprint in the Volvulus Treatment Market 2018-2028

The global Volvulus Treatment market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Volvulus Treatment market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Segmentation

Tentatively, the global volvulus treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, treatment, end user, and geography.

Based on type, the global volvulus treatment market is segmented as:

Gastric Volvulus (GV) Organo-Axial Volvulus (OAV-GV) Mesentero-axial Volvulus (MAV-GV)

Midgut Volvulus

Cecal Volvulus

Sigmoidal Volvulus

Based on treatment, the global volvulus treatment market is segmented as:

Laparotomy

Colostomy

Laparoscopic Surgery

Colectomy

Bowel Resection

Based on end user, the global volvulus treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Based on geography, the global volvulus treatment market is segment as:

North America Volvulus Treatment Market

Latin America Volvulus Treatment Market

Europe Volvulus Treatment Market

Asia Pacific Volvulus Treatment Market

Japan Volvulus Treatment Market

Middle East & Africa Volvulus Treatment Market

Volvulus Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for volvulus treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. A majority of the treatment methods have already been vastly adopted, although, there remains high competition amongst local and regional players. Among the two type of volvulus, the cecal volvulus segment is expected to lead in the global volvulus treatment market over the forecast period. Ambulatory surgical centers in the end user segment are expected to contribute a considerable share in the global volvulus treatment market over the forecast period, as this is the most accessible channel and a majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Volvulus Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global volvulus treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant market in the global volvulus treatment market, owing to the high prevalence of volvulus in the region. The volvulus treatment markets in Europe and Latin America are expected to grow at significant CAGRs due to expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second-large share in the global volvulus treatment market throughout the forecast period.

Volvulus Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for volvulus treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global volvulus treatment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings, HOYA Group, KARL STORZ, OLYMPUS Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Toshiba, Getinge Group, Invendo Medical, and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

