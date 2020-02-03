Stakeholders Eye Untapped Opportunities in Asia-Pacific to Expand their Footprint in the Instant Coffee Market 2017 – 2025

Assessment of the Global Instant Coffee Market

The study provides a comprehensive view of the green cement market by dividing it into product type, application and geography. The green cement market has been segmented into fly ash, slag, geopolymer and others. Application segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Bn) between 2016 and 2024.

Global Green Cement Market: Regional Outlook

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for activated alumina in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for end-user segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users in all the regions and countries.

Companies Mentioned in this Research Report are:

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim., Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Votorantim cimentos S.A., China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM), Taiwan Cement Corporation, and Ecocem Ireland Ltd. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The global green cement market has been segmented as follows:

Green cement Market – Product Type Analysis

Fly ash based

Slag based

Geopolymer

Others

Green cement Market – Application Type Analysis

Residential

Non-residential

Industrial

Infrastructure

Green cement Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



