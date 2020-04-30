Stairlift Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Analysis, Growth, Technology, Benefits, Evaluation, Key Players Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global stairlift market size is estimated to reach USD 969.5 million over the forecast period. As a result of increasing awareness among consumers about mobility access offered by medical devices. Developing countries such as India, China, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa are witnessing a strong demand for Installation of stairlifts due to awareness and updated policies covered under medical insurance.

High awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of stairlifts including low installation costs and ease of accessibility are some of the major elements fueling the growth of global stairlifts market. Owing to the rise in geriatric population and increasing number of patients with physical disabilities along with occurrence of accidental injuries, the demand for stairlifts has witnessed a rapid boost globally. Moreover, according to residential staircase structures, stairlifts designs are now customized and therefore augmenting the demand for stairlifts installation rapidly.

Stairlifts, including chair stairlifts and perching stairlifts, have huge demand in residences and are not apposite in public infrastructures. These type of stairlifts are designed for residential purpose, where they can be structured to meet an individual’s needs and where a person with physical disability can independently move upstairs and downstairs.

Stairlifts are equipped with buttons/joysticks to simplify the overall operation. The global stairlift market demand is growing as geriatric population and physically challenged people can easily access the equipment. Intermittently, they may be used in situations such as a service location where they are provided for use by physically disabled individuals. In such locations, they should not obstruct the acclaimed clear width of the stairs or route for any emergency exit.

Concerns associated with potential risk of injury due to inappropriate installation and faulty mechanism, Negative feedbacks from customers about post sale services and high prices are some of the major challenges that are restraining the global stairlift market from growing.

Straight stairlifts segment accounted for more than half share of the global market in 2016. This types of stairlift have been gaining popularity among consumers especially in developed countries from Europe and North America. Straight stairlift is a mobile chair-like transportation device especially designed to be attached to the straight stairways. Straight stairlifts improves access between floors in homes and provides easy access to numerous people with mobility problems. Straight stairlifts have widespread demand compared to other types of stairlifts in private apartments having straight stairs and/ or straight rail (track).

The global stairlift market industry is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of many manufacturers leading their positions in domestic market. For instance, to sustain in this industry Thyssenkrupp Elevator Technology started offering lifetime warranty for its stairlift products from 1st October, 2018. The major players analysed in the market are Harmar Mobility, LLC, Platinum Stairlifts, Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc., Otolift, Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd., ThyssenKrupp Accessibility BV, Acorn Stairlifts Inc., MediTek Stairlifts, Handicare Stairlifts B.V., Savaria Corporation, Sugiyasu Ltd., 101 Mobility, LLC and Extended Home Living Services (EHLS).

Key players analysed

Harmar Mobility, LLC.

Platinum Stairlifts

Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc.

Otolift

Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp Accessibility BV

Acorn Stairlifts Inc.

MediTek Stairlifts

Handicare Stairlifts B.V.

Savaria Corporation

Sugiyasu Ltd.,

101 Mobility, LLC.

Extended Home Living Services (EHLS)

