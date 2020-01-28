Stainless Steel Safety Valve Market Product Development Survey 2019 – 2027

Global Stainless Steel Safety Valve market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

The Stainless Steel Safety Valve market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Stainless Steel Safety Valve market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

key players operating in the global stainless steel safety valve market includes Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd., IMI Plc., Baker Hughes, Forbes Marshall, Weir Group Plc, Alfa Laval, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, etc.

Global Stainless Steel Safety Valve Market – Dynamics

Increase in Trend of Using 3D Printers in Production Lines

Use of 3D printers in production lines of different industries is increasing. With the assistance of 3D printing systems or platforms, manufacturers can easily mass produce custom parts at a significantly lower cost than manual alternatives. Additive Manufacturing (AM) or 3D printing has the potential to change the approach or the way of functioning of various sectors. This technological development is anticipated to drive the market for stainless steel safety valve in the near future.

Growth of Oil & Gas and Power Industries

Growth of power and oil & gas industries is anticipated to drive the global stainless steel safety valve market. The Middle East and Asia Pacific are projected to be major markets for stainless steel safety valves during the forecast period. Economy of countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and other Asian countries majorly depend on the oil & gas industry. Exploration of other alternatives or sources of power generation is projected to boost the demand for stainless steel safety valves during the forecast period.

Global Stainless Steel Safety Valve Market – Segmentation

The global stainless steel safety valve market can be segmented based on:

Type

Application

Region

Global Stainless Steel Safety Valve Market, by Type

Based on type, the global stainless steel safety valve market can be divided into:

Spring Loaded Safety Valve

Balanced Safety Valve Piston Type Balanced Safety Valve Bellows Type Balanced Safety Valve

Pilot-operated Safety Valve

Others (Full lift, high lift, and low lift, etc.)

Global Stainless Steel Safety Valve Market, by Application

In terms of application, the global stainless steel safety valve market can be segregated into:

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Water & wastewater

Power

Chemical

Others (Foods & beverages, construction, etc.)

The report on the global stainless steel safety valve market is a compilation of firsthand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on segments of market across regions.

