Stabilizer Joints Market research Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2016 – 2026

Global Stabilizer Joints Market: Overview

Stabilizer joints are part of suspension system which are clamped to the frame or chassis of the vehicle with rubber bushes at both the ends. Stabilizer joints has its effects on steering thereby improving handling of the vehicle. The phenomenon called cornering of the vehicle is responsible for toppling of vehicle which leads to loss of control. In such cases stabilizer joints function is to balance the ride on turns and irregular roads. Stabilizer joints are attached in the front of the vehicle where suspension system is located but sometimes at the rear side also for additional stability. Stabilizer joints are available in various lengths and diameters with solid or hollow structure and steel material is mostly preferred due to its toughness and strength properties. But when weight is a concern plastic, aluminium or combination of steel and plastic are also used. Stabilizer joints are also designed for custom operation in the off road vehicles wherein the user can start or stop its operation. Nowadays, research and development is being carried out for improving the life of stabilizer bars.

Global Stabilizer Joints Market: Drivers and Restraints

The stabilizer joint is an essential part in the suspension systems of the vehicle, the rise in demand for effective and economical suspension systems is primarily driving the stabilizer joints market. The accessibility with affordable cost of stabilizer joints even after light wear and tear further enhances the stabilizer joints market. Besides the growing automotive industry supplements the growth for stabilizer joints market.

However the noisy operation and its easy wear and tear nature under high loads might be a restraint for stabilizer joints market.

Global Stabilizer Joints Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, stabilizer joints market can be segmented as follows:-

Steel

Plastic

Aluminium

Hybrid (combination of steel and plastic)

Composite material based connecting rod – Eg Glass fibre in Polyamide matrix

On the basis of stabilizer joints structure type, stabilizer joints market can be segmented as follows:-

Solid continuous stabilizer joints

Hollow stabilizer joints

On the basis of manufacturing process, stabilizer joints market can be segmented as follows:-

Hot Bending process

Cold bending process

On the basis of distribution channel stabilizer joints market can be segmented as follows:-

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Global Stabilizer Joints Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global stabilizer joints market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among the aforementioned regions the APEJ market has larger share in stabilizer joints market due to various manufacturing units and larger investments by major players like Sogefi Group, likewise availability of affordable labour in countries like India further helps stabilizer joints market to flourish. With increased demand for premium high end car in North America, Europe and Japan has led stabilizer joints markets to bloom. Japan with advance technology and Government supporting the expansion for automotive industries leads to the growth for stabilizer joints market. However in African regions especially in South Africa the growing die casting market is expected to enhance stabilizer joints market by the end of the forecast period.

Global Stabilizer Joints Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global stabilizer joints market includes:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Allevard IAI Suspensions Pvt. Ltd.

Inauxa, s.a.

THK RHYTHM CO., LTD.

HlGH LINK AUTO PARTS CO., LTD

Arora Udyog

Sankei Industry Co. Ltd

VIR group

Hirani Automotive Industries

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.