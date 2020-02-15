SSL VPN Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2018 to 2026

Global SSL VPN market rising trends are end-to-end encryption, rising BYOD, tool effectiveness, user satisfaction, and improvements in usability.Global SSL VPN market was valued US$ 4.76 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 8.68 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding SSL VPN market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by mode of remote access, component, organization size, and Region and, project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

Secure socket layer virtual private network (SSL VPN) enables devices with an internet connection to found a secure remote-access VPN connection with a web browser. An SSL VPN connection uses end-to-end encryption to protect data transmitted between the endpoint device client software and the SSL VPN server through which the client connects safely to the internet.

Growing demand for secure remote access for employees, customers, & business partners, an increasing number of cyber-attacks, rise in demand for cloud-based security solutions, and an increase in demand for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend are boosting the global SSL VPN market growth. Other factors of SSL VPN market over traditional VPN protocols contain ease of use, outbound connection security, the rise in awareness about data security among organizations and increase in need to offer secure portals of expanding businesses to overseas employees, business partners, and customers. However, Lack of host security software installments on endpoint devices and the vulnerability of SSL protocol to external threats are hampering the market growth.

Clientless SSL VPN enables end users to securely access resources on the corporate network from everywhere using an SSL-enabled Web browser. Clientless SSL VPN creates a secure, remote-access VPN tunnel to an ASA (Adaptive Security Appliance) using a Web browser without requiring a software or hardware client. It provides secure and easy access to a broad range of Web resources. The large-scale organization segment is expected to highest share of global SSL VPN market during the forecast period.

North America is the highest revenue provider to the market in 2017, owing to infrastructural development and rise in adoption of SSL VPN. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to considerable economic growth in developing economies and surge in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend.

Some of the key players in the global SSL VPN market are Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Pulse Secure, LLC, Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., F5 Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., H3C Technologies Co., Limited, Array Networks, Inc., QNO Technology, Inc., and Symantec Corporation.

Scope of the Global SSL VPN Market

Global SSL VPN Market by Mode of Remote Access

Clientless

Thin-client

Tunnel

Global SSL VPN Market by Component

Software

Services

Global SSL VPN Market by Organization Size

LargeEnterprises

Small and Medium Sized Business

Global SSL VPN Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global SSL VPN Market

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Pulse Secure, LLC

Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

H3C Technologies Co.

QNO Technology, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Array Networks, Inc.

SonicWALL

AEP

Sangfor

Beijing NetentSec

LeadSec