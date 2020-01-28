Sputtering Equipment Market : Outlook, Global Opportunity and Growth Analysis

Some of the key sputtering equipment manufacturers operating in the global sputtering equipment market includes Applied Materials (The U.S), Canon Anelva Corporation (Japan) and OC Oerlikon (Switzerland) among others.

Sputter deposition is one of the most important steps used extensively in semiconductor manufacturing process. Sputtering equipment are used abundantly in the wafer fabrication and integrated circuit manufacturing process in order to deposit thin layer of different material on the substrate. In many cases, anti-reflection coatings on glass is also obtained using the sputtering process. Various categories of sputtering equipment are used for depositing layers of silver or metal oxide such as zinc oxide, titanium dioxide and tin oxide among others on the substrate or wafers. The market of sputtering equipment across the globe is anticipated to experience a stable growth during the forecast period from 2017 – 2025, owing to rapid technological advancements taking place in the semiconductor industry in order to manufacture technologically advanced integrated circuits.

For More Details, Request A PDF Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=24830

For the purpose of providing an in-depth and exhaustive analysis of the global sputtering equipment market, the market has been segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based in different technology used in the sputtering process, the market has been classified into magnetron sputtering, reactive sputtering and co-sputtering. In addition, information related to the demand of sputtering equipment across various application segments including, logic and memory, micro electro mechanical system (MEMS), power devices, CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) image sensor and radio frequency identification (RFID) devices is also provided in this report. Moreover, cross sectional analysis of sputtering equipment market in respect of technology and application across different regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is also highlighted in this report.

Increasing demand for sleek and energy efficient consumer electronic devices is one of the key factor anticipated to trigger the need of producing miniature integrated circuit in the coming years. In order to fabricate miniature integrated circuits (ICs), wafers have to undergo technologically advanced wafer fabrication process in which the wafer is coated with various materials. This in turn, is expected to boost the demand of sputtering equipment at an exponential rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In addition, rapidly growing adoption rate of electronic semiconductor devices is also predicted to trigger the demand of sputtering equipment in the coming years. Semiconductor devices utilizes electronic properties of various semiconductor materials like germanium and silicon. These semiconductor devices are used increasingly across various tablets, smartphones, wearable devices, electric cars, aircraft and smart air conditioners. Increasing inclination of consumers towards digitization and IoT (Internet of Things) devices is expected to drive the demand of these semiconductor devices, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market growth of various sputtering equipment in the coming years.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=26198

Geographically, Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its leading position in the coming years. Moreover, this region is also predicted to create the most promising demand of sputtering equipment during the forecast period. Huge concentration of semiconductor device manufacturing company in Asia Pacific region along with rapid adoption of thin film technology is one of the key factor anticipated to accelerate the demand of sputtering equipment used to provide dielectric coating on the thin films. The sputtering equipment market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be majorly driven by China and Korea. Based on revenue generation, the sputtering equipment market of Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be followed by North America throughout the forecast period.

In terms of competitive landscape analysis, the globe sputtering equipment market is consolidated in nature with the presence of few leading players holding majority of the market share.