Sputter Coatings Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2026

Sputter Coatings Market (2018) Report

The latest report about the Sputter Coatings market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments.

Leading manufacturers of Sputter Coatings Market:

Market Segmentation

By Target Types

Metal and Element

Alloys

Compounds

By Application

Flat Panel Display

Solar Panel

Architectural Glass

Semiconductors

Others

By Region

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Rest of the World (includes Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

APEJ region is leading the global sputter coatings market

In 2015, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) possessed the maximum share of 59.6% (in terms of volume) of the global sputter coatings market and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 4.4% between 2016 and 2026.

Taiwan is set to remain a major consumer of sputter targets

In terms of consumption, Taiwan is a major consumer of sputter targets with a volume share of 35% and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. South Korea and China are other major consumer markets after Taiwan and it is expected that both countries will witness a healthy growth with collective incremental opportunity of US$ 1.04 Bn over the forecast period.

Solar industry to contribute in the demand for sputter targets in China

In China, demand for sputter targets is expected to grow substantially owing to a rise in demand from the solar industry, glass industry, and electronics industry among others. After APEJ, Japan is the major consumer of sputter targets and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. The demand for sputter coatings in North America and Western Europe is growing due to a rise in demand for solar panels, architectural glass, and optics coating among others. The sputter coatings market in North America and Western Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% and 3.2% respectively.

Key market players are investing heavily in R&D to gain a foothold in the global sputter coatings market

Some of the major players operating in the global sputter coatings market are Materion Corporation, ULVAC, Inc., JX Nippon Mining & Metal Corporation, Heraeus Holding, Honeywell International Inc., Umicore Group, Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Tosoh SMD, Inc., Soleras Advanced Coatings, China Rare Metal Material Co. Ltd., JIANGYIN ENTRET COATING TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., and GRIKIN Advanced Materials Co. Ltd. Strategic collaborations to enhance their foothold in prominent countries and development of new sputtering methods are the important strategies adopted by key players in the global sputter coatings market.

Scope of The Sputter Coatings Market Report:

This research report for Sputter Coatings Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Sputter Coatings market:

The Sputter Coatings market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.

Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.

The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.

The report profiles the companies operating within the Sputter Coatings market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.

The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Sputter Coatings market by presenting explicit details.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.

The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.

