Spray Polyurea Elastomer to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2017 – 2025

Trends and Opportunities

Corrosion protection and abrasion resistance properties of spray polyurea elastomers has been fuelling their demand for mining-related equipment and facilities. Waterproofing, erosion protection, and concrete surface protection are some other offerings of polyurea that have augmented their adoption in the construction sector. With the robust growth of the mining sector in North America, miners in North America are adhering to an investment-led approach. This, in turn, has led to a renewed focus on building portfolios that lead to sustainable returns for shareholders.

The future of construction firms seems promising in the U.S., driven primarily by trends such as internet of things (IoT), building information modelling (BIM), and proliferation of ecommerce. The growth of the construction sector in Canada on the back of governmental support for improvement of social infrastructure, public transit infrastructure, and housing is also likely to bode well for spray polyurea elastomer market. Such robust investments in the mining and construction sector in North America point at opportunities for the spray polyurea elastomer market in the forthcoming years.

Secondary containment is likely to continue to remain as the dominant application of spray polyurea elastomers. These elastomers are extensively used in secondary containments for countering surface degradation, which if ignored might cause system failures in industrial settings. Rubber linings, paints, and other exterior protection are not as reliable and durable as polymers such as polyurea. This is because rubber linings and paints absorb and release substances that amount to contamination.

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market: Market Potential

Polyurea spray coatings technology is one of the new developments of the last twenty years in the polyurethanes coatings industry. Polyurethane chemistry has been existing for almost 60 years, while elastomeric urethane coatings have been in existence since the 1970s.

Polyurea spray coating technique finds application in several areas, which includes containment, corrosion protection, membranes, and caulks. This is because polyurea coatings combine fast curing at sub-zero temperatures, insensitivity to humidity, and exceptional physical properties.

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market: Geographical Analysis

The global spray polyurea elastomer market is examined across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America, Middle East and Africa. North America, among them, is foreseen to dominate the global spray polyurea elastomers market owing to flourishing mining and construction sector in the U.S. Canada also displays substantial demand for spray polyurea elastomer due to favorable government policy for the growth of construction and mining sector. Government support and investment for infrastructural development in Canada will rub off on demand for spray polyurea elastomers for waterproofing and wear-resistant coating applications.

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer Market: Competitive Outlook

The global spray polyurea elastomer market witnesses the prominence of some key companies, namely Huntsman, SPI, BASF, United Coatings, Technical Urethanes, Bayer, Futura, SWD, DOW, ISLAN (APTECH), Qindao Jialian, AMMT, and SUPE.

