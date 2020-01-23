Sports Sunscreen Market Research Trends Analysis by 2019 – 2027

“
Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Sports Sunscreen market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Sports Sunscreen market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Sports Sunscreen are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Sports Sunscreen market.
Key Players Operating in the Sports Sunscreen Market
The global sports sunscreen market is highly fragmented. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:
- La Roche-Posay
- SolRX Sunscreen
- Bayer AG
- L'Oréal S.A.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Beiersdorf AG
- Shiseido Company Limited
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
- Clarins Group
- Bioderma Laboratories
- Lotus Herbals
- EltaMD, Inc.
- ManArden
Global Sports Sunscreen Market: Research Scope
Global Sports Sunscreen Market, by Type
Based on type, the global sports sunscreen market can be categorized into:
- Cream
- Lotion
- Gel
- Sprays
- Others (Powder, Liquids, etc.)
Global Sports Sunscreen Market, by SPF
In terms of SPF, the global sports sunscreen market can be classified into:
- Below SPF 50
- SPF 50 – 60
- Above SPF 60
Global Sports Sunscreen Market, by Application
In terms of application, the global sports sunscreen market can be segregated into:
- Water Sports
- Ball Games
- Mountaineering & Rock Climbing
- Others (Cycling, Racing, etc.)
Global Sports Sunscreen Market, by Distribution Channel
Based on distribution channel, the global sports sunscreen market can be bifurcated into:
- Online
- E-commerce Website
- Company-owned Website
- Offline
- Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Pharmaceuticals & Small Retail Stores
Global Sports Sunscreen Market, by Region
Regional analysis of the global sports sunscreen market includes:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report on the global sports sunscreen market is a compilation of firsthand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.
The Sports Sunscreen market research answers important questions, including the following:
- What was the number of units of the Sports Sunscreen sold in 2018?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Sports Sunscreen ?
- How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Sports Sunscreen ?
- What R&D projects are the Sports Sunscreen players implementing?
- Which segment will lead the global Sports Sunscreen market by 2029 by product type?
The Sports Sunscreen market research serves a platter of the following information:
- In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Sports Sunscreen market.
- Critical breakdown of the Sports Sunscreen market as per product type, and end use industry.
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Sports Sunscreen market players.
- Precise year-on-year growth of the global Sports Sunscreen market in terms of value and volume.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
