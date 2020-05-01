Sports Nutrition Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand by Key Players – The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia Plc.

Global Sports Nutrition Market research report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports Nutrition market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Sports Nutrition market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Sports Nutrition market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd, Post Holdings, Inc., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Nutritional supplements are the concentrated source of the nutrient with the nutritional value or physiological effect that supplements the regular diet. The increasing problem of chronic diseases, geriatric population, and rising incidence of sedentary diseases increase the usage of the nutrient supplement regularly. Moreover, the rising number of gyms and health & fitness centers across the world, involved in the marketing of these nutritional products is the key driving factors. Favorable government initiatives towards health promotion are anticipated to foster the growth of the sports nutrition market over the coming years. Furthermore, the widening base of the health-conscious population, rapidly growing urbanization, and increasing disposable income of households are among the key trends boosting the growth of the market. Also, the huge demand for various kinds of protein bars, energy drinks, and dietary supplements among bodybuilders and athletes is another crucial factor fuelling the growth of the market.

Drink segment witnesses Higher Demand of the overall Sports nutrition market during the forecast period.

Sports supplements segmented in the form of powder, drink, capsules& tablets, and energy bars. Amongst the major types of products, the sports drink is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global sports nutrition market over the forecast period. Presence of a large number of competitive players results in greater availability of these drinks in the market. Increasing health clubs and fitness centers have created a vast market potential for the growth of these products. The growing demand and easy availability are expected to propel the drink market in coming years. Additionally, the creative advertising activities by key players are expected to augment the demand for sports drinks in the coming years.

Huge Demand from Sports Participant drives the overall sports nutrition market.

By end-user, the market segmented by recreational users, lifestyle users, bodybuilders, and athletes. Athletes and bodybuilders are the prime consumers of sports nutrition products. However, the market is benefited from the rise in the number of recreational and lifestyle users also. The dominance of this segment is expected to continue over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of sportspersons, such as athletes, weightlifters, and bodybuilders. Also, an increase in the name of athletes, supported by an immense rise in national and international sports events is expected to fuel this market within the forecast period.

Specialty stores are more preferred by the consumer as these are more trusted leads to the dominance in the distribution channel of the sports nutrition market

The rising number of specialty stores such as Walmart, GNC, and Vitamin Shoppe is playing a vital role in the dominance of specialty stores owing to better brand reputation and broader distribution. Currently, specialty stores are introducing newer ways to attract customers, which in turn is contributing to the growth of the segment. These stores are focusing on holistic solutions, which include consultation and services.

North America accounts for the largest share of the global sports nutrition market during the forecast period.

Based on the region, the cheese market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America was the leading revenue contributor in the market owing to the growing health awareness, increasing the number of gyms and health & fitness centers, and changing consumer preferences for nutritional products are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market in the region. Thus, the presence of both small and large industry players has been bolstering product availability and enhancing the penetration of these products in this region.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd, Post Holdings, Inc., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Powder, Drinks, Food, Capsule & Tablets, Energy bars),

By Content (Isotonic, Protein, Carbohydrate, Others)

By End User (Athletes, Bodybuilders, Recreational Users)

By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Retail Stores & Online Stores)

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Sports Nutrition industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Sports Nutrition industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of Sports Nutrition based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Sports Nutrition Market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information the key players in the Global Sports Nutrition Market

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the Global Sports Nutrition Market

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Sports Nutrition Market

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Sports Nutrition Market

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Sports Nutrition Market

The report covers the following chapters

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Sports Nutrition market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5 , to show the Sports Nutrition Market Analysis, segmentation sizing & growth;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Sports Nutrition Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, China & Japan ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influences, framework accumulated through Industry opinion leaders and decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Customer behavior, Marketing Channels of Sports Nutrition and demand map.

Chapter 13 and 14, highlights on vendor landscape (classification and Players Rank, up/Down in Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals won by Global Sports Nutrition Industry Players, sales channel, distributors, Research Recommendation, appendix and data sources.

