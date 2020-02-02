Sports Nutrition Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Clif Bar & Company, GNC Holdings, Post Holdings, Yakult Honsha Co.

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Sports Nutrition Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Sports Nutrition market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Sports Nutrition market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Sports Nutrition players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Sports Nutrition industry situations. According to the research, the Sports Nutrition market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Sports Nutrition market.

Global Sports Nutrition Market was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.92 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Sports Nutrition Market include:

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.

Clif Bar & Company

GNC Holdings

Post Holdings

Yakult Honsha Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Glanbia Plc.

PepsiCo

Abbott Nutrition