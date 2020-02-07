Sports Apparel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2020, major key companies profiled like Nike, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Umbro, Ltd., Fila, Inc., Lululemon Athletica Incorporation

Sports apparels are mainly worn during workout sessions or while playing sports. Sports apparel are designed to provide comfort and agility during physical movements. Growing health awareness among consumers has compelled them to indulge in different kind of fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga amongst others, in turn fuelling the demand of sports apparel. The market is further supplemented by the increasing women participation in sports and related activities.

Geographically, North America was the largest revenue-generating region in 2014 in the world sports apparel market. However, Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the leading revenue-generating region by 2020, owing to increasing disposable income coupled with rising living standards in the developing countries such as China and India. However, availability of low quality and counterfeit products has marginally restrained the growth of the world sports apparel market.

Key Players:

Nike, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Umbro, Ltd., Fila, Inc., Lululemon Athletica Incorporation, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company

The world sports apparel market is segmented based on end user, mode of sale and geography. The report analyzes the market on the basis of three end users types including men, women and kids. The mode of sale segment comprises of online stores and retail stores. The retail segment is further bifurcated into supermarkets, brand outlets and discount stores. The online mode of sale would witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The report covers an in-depth analysis of the world sports apparel market across various geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Sports Apparel Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Sports Apparel Market Segmentation

7 Sports Apparel Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

