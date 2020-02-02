Sports Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- SAS Institute, Stats, IBM Corporation, SAP, Oracle Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Sports Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Sports Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Sports Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Sports Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Sports Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Sports Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Sports Analytics market.

Global Sports Analytics Market was valued at USD 135.23 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2,432.30 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 37.86% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=1887&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=003

Key players in the Global Sports Analytics Market include:

SAS Institute

Stats

IBM Corporation

SAP

Oracle Corporation

Trumedia Networks

Sportingmindz Technology Pvt.

Opta Sports

Prozone Sports (A Stats Company)