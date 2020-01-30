You are here

Spitzer Space Telescope (SST) set to retire

Daniel Reed

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is a government-owned institution mandated for scientific research and innovation associated with space and air. The agency started in 1957 with the launch of Sputnik, a Soviet satellite. Likewise, the organization became operational in 1958, established to manage the U.S space probe and

Daniel Reed

Latest posts by Daniel Reed (see all)

Read more at Spitzer Space Telescope (SST) set to retire

Related posts