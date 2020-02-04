Spirulina Powder Market Growth Analysis 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Spirulina Powder Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Spirulina Powder .

This report studies the global market size of Spirulina Powder , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Spirulina Powder Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Spirulina Powder history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Spirulina Powder market, the following companies are covered:

companies such as GNT Holdings B.V., DIC Corporation, DDW Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Sensient Technologies Corp. are producing Spirulina Blue, which still seeks more producers due to increasing demand in the market.

A major obstacle in the growth of the spirulina powder market can be attributed to varying production of spirulina due to climate change

Several incidences have occurred recently that are different from regular occurrences and have hence drifted the supply of Spirulina away from customers. Environmental conditions are shifting the food supply to a negative growth, which is causing a widening of the demand-supply gap and creating hurdles in the food safety programmes of various countries. To name a few, in 2014, tornado and flood in China destroyed the Spirulina crop of many North and West China based companies and this affected the global market. The harsh climate affected the supply of spirulina and reduced the revenue of many companies. Such unforeseen natural incidents are expected to negatively impact revenue growth of the global Spirulina powder market.

