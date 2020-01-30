Spinal Trauma Devices Market Analysis 2020 by Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Orthofix Internation N.V, DePuy Synthes.

Spinal Trauma Devices Market Report Added on theinsightpartners.com with Exclusive Study. Covered All the Segments and Sub Segments, Along With Top Industry Players and Geological Region by 2027.

The “Global Spinal trauma devices Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global spinal trauma devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, type of surgery, end user and geography. The global spinal trauma devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the spinal trauma devices market.

The spinal trauma devices are used to treat the damage caused to the spinal cord. The damage caused can be temporary or permant and often leads to loss of sensation, muscle function, or autonomic function. On the basis of location and severity of damage, the indications differ, from numbness to paralysis to incontinence. The leading cause of spinal cord injury is physical trauma that results from road accidents, gunshots, falls, or sports injuries. Spinal cord injury can be diagnosed using X-rays, computerized tomography (CT) scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Spinal trauma devices have the potential to help people recover with spinal cord injury and thus making them more independent and mobile. Few devices also have the ability to restore function.

Top Players:

1. Zimmer Biomet

2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

3. Orthofix Internation N.V

4. DePuy Synthes

5. Globus Medical, Inc.

6. Medtronic

7. NuVasive, Inc.

8. ReWalk Robotics

9. Spinal Technology, Inc.

10. Stryker Corporation

The market of spinal trauma devices market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, market growth with increasing number of spinal cord injuries, rising number of road accidents, advancements in medical technology, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Also, the rising awareness among the population about the medically advanced devices drives the growth of spinal trauma devices market. However, high surgical costs, strict regulatory guidelines for the approval of new medical devices, and lack of reimbursements in emerging economies are restraining the growth of the global spinal trauma devices market.

The global spinal trauma devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, type of surgery, end user and geography. The product segment includes, spinal fusion devices, spinal biologics, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices, spinal bone growth stimulators, spinal bone grafts. Based on technology, the spinal trauma devices market is segmented as, fusion and fixation technology, vertebral compression fracture treatment, motion preservation technologies. On the basis of type of surgery, the global spinal trauma devices market is classified into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery. The end user segment consists of hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global spinal trauma devices market based on product, technology, type of surgery, end user and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall spinal trauma devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the spinal trauma devices market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising spinal cord injury incidences, presence of developed healthcare facilities, and intitiatives by various organizations such as North American Spine Foundation for increasing the awareness among the population and providing education and training to the healthcare professionals and public. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due high investments in healthcare by the private players and increasing spinal cord injuries due to road accidents and falls.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

