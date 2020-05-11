Spinal Surgical Robots Market Competitive Landscape and Global Opportunity 2019 – 2024

The worldwide market for Spinal Surgical Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 33.6% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 67 million US$ in 2019. Spinal Surgical Robots is the amalgam of technology and healthcare to provide the upgraded version of service to the patient by performing the surgeries with minimally invasive procedures. Spine surgery robots are technological advancements of surging spine related issues for speeding up the recovery time with the accuracy and safety of surgical procedures

Spinal surgery has evolved dramatically over the years as advances in technology have made it possible to improve surgical techniques.Spinal surgery involves the modification of the affected area of the back bones and nerves. The implantation of one or more screws or components is a very delicate surgery. The robot can achieve better precision than can a skilled surgeon.Robotic procedures offer significant cost savings in terms of pre- and post-operation care costs and length of stay at hospitals.

The growth in global Spinal Surgical Robots market market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as SpineFrontier, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd, Alphatec Spine Inc., Medtronic Sofamor Danek, Inc., Alliance Spine LLC, Accuray Incorporated, Medtech S.A, Stryker Corporation, Kuka AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Spineology Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Nuvasive, Inc.

Most widely used downstream fields of Spinal Surgical Robots market market covered in this report are: Laminectomy, Spine Fusion, Intervertebral Foramen, Intervertebral Disc Resection

The global Spinal Surgical Robots market is segmented into six key regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Japan, China and the Middle East & Africa

Based on geography, the global market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, the U.S. is likely to continue to dominate the global spine surgery robots market during the forecast period, owing to early adoption of technologies such as the Mazor X and rise in the aging population. It is projected to be a highly attractive country of the spine surgical robots market, with a high attractiveness index. The market in the U.S is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. Increase in the adoption of spine surgical robots by hospitals, technological advancements, rise in research & development of spine surgical robots for new applications, and rise in demand for rapid and safe minimally invasive surgery procedures are likely to drive the spine surgery robots market in U.S.

