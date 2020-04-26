Sphere Spectrophotometers Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report

Global Sphere Spectrophotometers sales market had grew 5.03% to 719.5 Million USD Revenue in 2017 from 685.1 M USD Revenue in 2016.The wide application fields and large downstream demand drive the Sphere Spectrophotometers industry developing. This report studies the Sphere Spectrophotometers market, spectrophotometer is an instrument that used for the measurement of transmittance or reflectance of solutions, transparent or opaque solids, such as polished glass, or gases. Sphere Spectrophotometers can measure light reflected at all angles to calculate color measurements that closely match what a human eye would see.

The classification of Sphere Spectrophotometers includes Portable Sphere Spectrophotometers and Bench-top Sphere Spectrophotometers, and the revenue proportion of Portable Sphere Spectrophotometers in 2016 was nearly 70%. Sphere Spectrophotometers can be used for Paint & Coating, Textile & Apparel, Plastic, Printing & Packing and others. The most proportion of Sphere Spectrophotometers was Paint & Coating, and the sales proportion was about 27.8% in 2016.

In the past few years from 2012-2017, Global Sphere Spectrophotometers sales industry developed fast with a 6%~7% growth rate, which is mostly driven by emerging countries, like China, India, Brazil. In terms of manufacturers X-Rite, Inc., Konica Minolta, Shimadzu captured the top three revenue share spots in the Sphere Spectrophotometers market in 2016. X-Rite, Inc. dominated with 36.55% revenue share.

There is also a certain space in the Sphere Spectrophotometers product demand market, so in the next years, the Sphere Spectrophotometers will continue developing rapidly. In China, the high-end Sphere Spectrophotometers products mainly rely on import from foreign developed countries, like US, Germany, Japan. To meet the large demand for the high-end products, Chinese manufacturers will invest much more on the R&D, which will certainly weaken the dependence of imports.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Sphere Spectrophotometers in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Sphere Spectrophotometers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

X-Rite, Inc.

Konica Minolta

Shimadzu

Datacolor

BYK Gardner (Germany)

Hitachi High-Technologies

Elcometer

Shenzhen 3nh Technology

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Portable Sphere Spectrophotometers

Bench-top Sphere Spectrophotometers

On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Sphere Spectrophotometers for each application, including

Paint & Coating

Textile & Apparel

Plastic

Printing & Packing

Others

