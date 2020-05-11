Spend Analytics Market – End-user Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Spend Analytics Market was around US$ 3.85 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.28% in the forecast period of 2018-2026. Spend analysis or analytics refers to the process of collecting, categorizing as well as evaluating expenditure data, provided either by human or through any kind of software. The spend analytics is usually performed by companies to increase their profitability through identifying the wasteful spending along with flagging contracts which can be renegotiated at any point in time. There are three core areas of spend analytics that is taken care by the management which comprises of the visibility, analysis, and process.



Factors such as increasing need for supplier and market intelligence, predictive analytics for businesses, need to better manage internal compliance policies and external contracts, and growing demand for cloud computing technology are driving the global market. The challenges faced by the spend analytics market are issues in achieving consistency in business semantics and interpretations, data privacy and security concerns, and concerns about positive Return on Investment (RoI). Difficulty in migrating from legacy systems might restrain the market growth.

In the component segment, spend analytics software segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The demand for spend analytics software is rising as organizations are looking for solutions to obey strict governance and compliance policies related to their accounts and spend data, increasing adoption of market intelligence by suppliers, and the necessity to keep company’s expenditure to the minimum without affecting its operations.

Spend Analytics Market

The spend analytics market is segmented by component, application, analytics type, business function, deployment model, organization size, and region. Large enterprises are expected to dominate the spend analytics market with factors such as the widespread to manage various applications, such as governance and compliance management, and risk management form some of the major factors driving the overall growth. However, it is the small and medium-sized enterprises or SMEs that are expected to account for one of the highest growth because of easy availability and scalability of cloud-based deployments that help in saving a lot of extra costs for the company.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. Early adoption of new and emerging technologies together with the presence of major industry players, is expected to act as some of the chief factors driving the spend analytics market in North America as well as globally. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region will monitor one of the highest growth in with presence of a large number of SMEs forming a major contributing factor to drive the overall business growth.

The key players of spend analytics market include SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Coupa Software Inc. (US).

Spend Analytics Market scope:-

Spend Analytics Market, By Component

• Software

• Services

o Professional

o Managed

Spend Analytics Market, By Application

• Financial Management

• Demand and Supply Forecasting

• Governance and Compliance Management

• Risk Management

• Others

Spend Analytics Market, By Analytics Type

• Predictive Analytics

• Descriptive Analytics

• Prescriptive Analytics

Spend Analytics Market, By Business Function

• Finance

• Marketing

• Information Technology (IT)

• Operations

Spend Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Spend Analytics Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Spend Analytics Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Spend Analytics Market:

• SAP SE

• Zycus Inc.

• Proactis

• SAS Institute, Inc.

• Ivalua Inc.

• BravoSolution SPA

• Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd.

• Coupa Software Inc

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• JAGGAER

• Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Spend Analytics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Spend Analytics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Spend Analytics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Spend Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Spend Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Spend Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Spend Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Spend Analytics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Spend Analytics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Spend Analytics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Spend Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

