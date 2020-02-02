Spend Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, SAP, Coupa Software, Bravosolution, SAS Institute

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Spend Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Spend Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Spend Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Spend Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Spend Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Spend Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Spend Analytics market.

Global Spend Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.86% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Spend Analytics Market include:

IBM Corporation

SAP

Coupa Software

Bravosolution

SAS Institute

Oracle

Zycus

Ivalua

Rosslyn Data Technologies

Jaggaer

Empronc Solutions