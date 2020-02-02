Speech Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Clarabridge, Nice Systems, Callminer, Avaya, Verint Systems

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Speech Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Speech Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Speech Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Speech Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Speech Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Speech Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Speech Analytics market.

Global Speech Analytics Market was valued at USD 595.8 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2902.99 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.89% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Speech Analytics Market include:

Clarabridge

Nice Systems

Callminer

Avaya

Verint Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories

ontact

Calabrio