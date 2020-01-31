Spectrometry Market Size Analysis 2019-2025
The report analyzes the market of Spectrometry by main manufactures and geographic regions.
By Market Players:
segmented as follows:
- Mass Spectrometry
- Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)
- Single Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)
- Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization & Time of Flight Spectrometry
- Triple-Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
- Quadrupole-Time of Flight Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (Q-TOF LC/MS)
- >Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS)
- Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry
- Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance – Mass Spectrometry (FTICR-MS)
- Ion Trap Mass Spectrometry
- Others
- Molecular Spectrometry
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry (NMR)
- Ultraviolet-Visible Spectrometry (UV-Visible)
- Infrared Spectrometry (IR)
- Near-Infrared Spectrometry
- Raman spectrometry
- Others
- Atomic Spectrometry
- Atomic Absorption Spectrometry
- X-Ray Diffraction Spectrometry
- X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometry
- Elemental Analyzers
- Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometry
- Others
- Pharmaceuticals
- Biotechnology
- Industrial Chemistry
- Environmental Testing
- Food and Beverages Testing
- Others
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
