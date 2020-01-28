Specialty Yeast Market – Demand, Supply Growth, Industry Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, and Forecast 2019 to 2027

According to The Insight Partners, The report aims to provide an overview of Specialty Yeast Market with detailed market segmentation by type, species, application, and geography. The global specialty yeast market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading specialty yeast market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key specialty yeast companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Associated British Foods plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LALLEMAND Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Kerry Inc., Lesaffre, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Biorigin, Kemin Industries, Inc.

Growing demand for bakery products, high-quality animal feed and increasing alcoholic beverage consumption is expected to remain the dominant force driving the need for specialty yeast market. Moreover, the demand for bio-ethanol yeast for fuel production is also projected to influence the specialty yeast market significantly. Application of yeast in feed products because of a protein source is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the specialty yeast market.

Yeast is microorganisms which are also known as single-celled fungi. There are about 1,500 different species of yeast which are used in the food and beverage industries. Specialty yeasts are used in food applications such as sauces, snacks seasoning, ready-to-eat meat, bakery products, alcohol and functional foods. Saccharomyces cerevisiae, also known as baker’s yeast, is the most commonly used variety of yeast used for fermentation. Due to shift in food preference in the consumer throughout the world, it is expected that specialty yeast market will grow at a faster pace.

The report analyzes factors affecting specialty yeast market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the specialty yeast market in these regions.

