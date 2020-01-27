Specialty Lighting Market Latest Technological Developments Report

“Immense Care has been taken to Present Data with the Highest Levels of Accuracy in the Report”

Global Specialty Lighting Market: Overview

With the penetration of specialty lighting in the end-use sector such as aviation, medical, and entertainment the specialty lighting market has gained traction in recent years. LED lights have long replaced the incandescent light bulbs to be used for widespread applications across the commercial and residential sector. The shift in consumer preference from CFLs to LED technology has unlocked numerous growth opportunities for the global specialty lighting market.

Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5973

Changes in the street lighting projects such as the adoption of smart lighting and energy-efficient lighting have further pushed the envelope for the specialty lighting market. For instance, Belo Horizonte, one of the major cities in Brazil has upgraded 182,000 streetlights with LEDs which helped them cut down the electricity cost by 50%. Such modernization projects aimed at enhancing the energy-efficiency and the advancements in the lighting technology compelled Transparency Market Research to conduct exhaustive research on the global specialty lighting market.

In its latest study, TMR Research talks about the evolution of lighting technology and highlights the key growth opportunities for the stakeholders. It also takes into account the factors shaping the global specialty lighting market’s growth throughout the forecast period.

Global Specialty Lighting Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Analysis

Specialty lighting has now become the need of the day as governments across the world have set strict laws for air and surface disinfection. This has also led to the development of new germicidal lamps and UV disinfection systems. Mentioned below are a few new developments in the global specialty lighting market:

Ushio Opto Semiconductors, Inc. has recently developed a broadband LED that produces an output of 160 mW over a bandwidth that covers range from visible light to infrared light. This light finds extensive applications in the food and medicine industry.

OSRAM has entered in a partnership with Scout to introduce LED embedded schoolbags. OSRAM had earlier provided its services to the manufacturers of safety vests and has now extended its support to Steinmann Group.

Cree, Inc. has announced the launch of next gen XLamp XP-E2 Photo Red (660 nm) and Far Red (730 nm) LEDs. These LEDs have enhanced the efficiency of LED luminaires and reduced the payback periods. This affordability and optimized lighting provided by this product make it an ideal solution for horticulture applications.

The competitive landscape of the global specialty lighting market is characterized by new product developments and partnerships that allow companies to borrow expertise from other enterprises.

Check available discounts on this report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=5973

Leading companies in the global specialty lighting include:

Advanced Specialty Lighting, Inc.

Getinge AB

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

Brandon Medical Co Ltd

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Global Specialty Lighting Market: Key Drivers

Rising Demand for Surgical Lighting Solutions to Foster Growth

When it comes to setup for surgery, there are specific lighting requirements which include a perfect balance between luminance and shadow. These days there has been a rise in demand for shadowless lights. These lights which were earlier used in major surgeries have now entered the arena of dental and minor surgeries. Manufacturers are eyeing the medical industry to provide surgical lighting solutions as they are the highest revenue contributors to the global specialty lighting market.

Increasing Use of Specialty Lights in Agricultural Industry to Propel Growth

Due to changes in climate agricultural business are adopting new technologies such as horticulture lighting for cultivation. Moreover, there has been a rise in indoor and vertical arming which essentially requires LED lighting solutions, thus contributing to specialty lighting market’s growth.

Global Specialty Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

North America is at the helm of the specialty lighting industry due to high demand from the entertainment industry. There is a wide range of music festivals that happen in this region that require novel entertainment lighting solutions. The U.S. has highly contributed to the market’s growth in this region majorly through surgical lighting application. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing specialty lighting market due to increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment.

The specialty lighting market is segmented based on:

Light Source:

LEDs

Others (halogen lamps, xenon bulbs, incandescent lamps)

Application:

Entertainment

Medical

UV lamps

Others

Entertainment lighting:

Stage lighting

Studio lighting

Others

Medical lighting:

Surgical lighting

Examination lighting

UV lamps:

Air purification

Water purification

Surface purification

Request TOC for Facts & Tables @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5973

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.