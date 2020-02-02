Specialty Chemicals Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Novozymes, Cytec Industries, BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Huntsman

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Specialty Chemicals Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Specialty Chemicals market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Specialty Chemicals market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Specialty Chemicals players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Specialty Chemicals industry situations. According to the research, the Specialty Chemicals market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Specialty Chemicals market.

Global Specialty Chemicals market was valued at USD 382.3 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 608.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Specialty Chemicals Market include:

Novozymes

Cytec Industries

BASF SE

Albemarle Corporation

Huntsman

PPG Industries

Chemtura Corporation

Bayer AG

Clariant

DOW Chemical Company

Akzonobel NV

Ashland

Ferro Corporation

Evonik