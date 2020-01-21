Special Purpose Machines Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by 2019 – 2027

Global Special Purpose Machines market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Special Purpose Machines market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Special Purpose Machines market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Special Purpose Machines market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

prominent players operating in the global special purpose machines market are Invensys Engineers, EMAG GmbH & Co. KG, FIVES group, Global CNC Automation, HANN KUEN MACHINERY & HARDWARE CO., LTD., Mazak Corporation, Premier Ltd., Renders India Pvt. Ltd., Loiretech, and Shenoy Engineering Pvt. Limited.

Global Special Purpose Machines Market: Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Special Purpose Machines from Industrial Sector Driving Demand

Increasing automation in the industrial sector is projected to be a major factor driving the global special purpose machines market in the near future. Additionally, improvements in the manufacturing process in terms of product quality and efficiency led by globalization has resulted in the integration of automated technologies in machines that are utilized in manufacturing processes. Furthermore, emergence of electric vehicles or replacement of hydraulic applications with fully electrical systems is anticipated to boost the global market for special purpose machines during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of computer numerical control (CNC) machines is another key factor expected to boost the demand for special purpose machines across the world in the next few years. The manufacturing industry has witnessed the advent of 3D printing technology also known as additive manufacturing. The process of creating three-dimensional objects using a digital file is called 3D printing. The process usually involves building the product in thin layers one by one. 3D printing enables production of complex geometries that are either arduous or impossible with traditional manufacturing techniques.

High Costs of Special Purpose Machine to Hamper the Market

High cost has been identified as a prominent challenge in the commercialization of special purpose machines in consumer applications, as the cost of production is also high. This factor is anticipated to hinder the global market in the near future. Lack of standards and design complexity are other factors hampering the market. Plasma cutting machines in Windows-based CNC controls is one of the major factors that hinder the market growth.

Global Special Purpose Machines Market: Segmentation

In terms of control type, the global special purpose machines market can be segmented into:

Conventional Machines

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines

Based on tool type, the global special purpose machines market can be divided into:

Metal Cutting Tools

Metal Forming Machines

Based on end-use, the global special purpose machines market can be classified into:

OEMs

Machine Shops

In terms of industry, the global special purpose machines market can be classified into:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Machine Tools & Parts Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer Goods

Others (Construction, Mining)

The report on the global special purpose machines market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on segments of the special purpose machines market across different geographies.

Regional analysis of the global special purpose machines market includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

