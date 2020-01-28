Spear Phishing Protection Market Geography Analysis 2019-2028

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Spear Phishing Protection market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Spear Phishing Protection market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Spear Phishing Protection market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Spear Phishing Protection market.



competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global spear phishing protection market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global spear phishing protection market include Microsoft Corporation,Symantec Corporation, BAE Systems, GreatHorn, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., Intel Corporation, Mimecast Ltd., and Phishlabs.

The global spear phishing protection market is segmented as below:

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Component

Solutions Cloud Hybrid On-Premises

Services Professional service Managed Service



Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Protection Type

Data Leak Protection

Email Encryption

Multi-Layered Malware Protection

Social Engineering Protection

Zero Day Prevention

Others (Denial of Service (DoS) Attack protection and ransomware protection)

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By End Use Industry

Financial Services

Insurance

Defense

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunication

Others (media & entertainment, transportation and education sector)

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



