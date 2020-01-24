Spear Phishing Market Emerging Trends and Prospects 2026 with Leading Vendors: Proofpoint Inc., GreatHorn Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint, Sophos Ltd.

Spear Phishing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of Spear Phishing industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry. Also, provides factors driving and restraining the growth, understand the demand-supply scenario and provide the gap analysis of the industry, upcoming technologies, and trends, competitiveness/competitive landscape.

Global spear phishing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.73% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Cisco Systems Inc., Votiro Inc., IronScales Ltd., Microsoft, Symantec Corporation, PhishLabs, Cofense, Trend Micro Incorporated, Mimecast Services Limited, Proofpoint Inc., GreatHorn Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint, Sophos Ltd., McAfee LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., BAE Systems, RSA Security LLC, Intel Corporation, AO Kaspersky Lab, Bitdefender, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG, F-Secure, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc.

: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of – By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Managed Services By Deployment Type On-Premises Hybrid Cloud By Organization Size Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises By End User Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Government Defense Retail Healthcare Manufacturing IT and Telecommunication Media and Entertainment Critical Infrastructure Others

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Market Drivers:

Rising events of spear phishing attacks is propelling the growth of the market

Surging acquisition of Bring Your Own Device policy in organizations is fueling the growth of the market

The massive demand for cloud email security solution by the enterprises is boosting the growth of the market

Surging adoption of digitization in the industry verticals is contributing of the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of knowledge and understanding of current threats and cyber-attacks is retraining the growth of the market

Various organizations has raised concerns regarding outsourcing of security services which is hampering the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis

Global spear phishing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spear phishing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

