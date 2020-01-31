Spare Part Logistics Market Presents an Overall Analysis ,Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Indepth Study of this Spare Part Logistics Market

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Spare Part Logistics . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Spare Part Logistics market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Key Players Operating in Global Spare Part Logistics Market

The global spare part logistics market includes several international and regional market players across the globe. These players are adopting different strategies, such as geographical expansions, product portfolio expansion, etc., to enhance their market share.

In August 2019, FedEx announced additional investment, around $450 Mn in Memphis Hub Investment for boosting modernization and expansion of project, Memphis Hub is a development project initiated by FedEx Express during March 2018.

In April 2019, CEVA Logistics launched a new Xiamen block train service from China to Europe. It is multimodal (Sea-Rail) Transportation mode anticipated to reduce transportation time by approximately 10 days.

In August 2018, Ceva Logistics announced entering into a technological partnership with IBM & Maersk through TradeLens, a solution based on block chain technology to increase transparency level in supply chain services

Some of the key players operating in the global spare part logistics market are:

CEVA Logistics

FedEx

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

United Parcel Service of America

Kerry Logistics Network Limited.

Deutsche Post AG

Ryder System

Logwin AG

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.

Global Spare Part Logistics Market: Research Scope

Global Spare Part Logistics Market, by Type

Inland

Air

Ocean

Global Spare Part Logistics Market, by End-user

Automotive

Industrial

Others (electronics, aerospace, etc.)

The report on the global spare part logistics market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

