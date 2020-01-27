SpaceX targets to launch astronauts this year  after Crew Dragon experience test success

Now that a critical safety experiment is in the rearview mirror, the first predicted flight of SpaceX Crew Dragon is due in a few months.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule carried out an in-flight test on January 19, which was later aborted. The capsule was successfully flown away from its Falcon 9 rocket in less than 1 minute 30 seconds after launch, and eventually landing swiftly under parachutes about 20 miles(32 kilometers )off the coast of Florida, into the Atlantic Ocean.

The uncrewed experiment showed the spacecraft’s ability to ensure the safety of astronauts in case of an emergency during launching, which marks a huge development towards the path of crewed flight.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine during an after launch news brief on Sunday congratulated the SpaceX together with the NASA team on their final flight accomplishment.

According to Bridenstine, a few adjustments and some tests are to be perfected before SpaceX can be allowed to launch its second demo, a crewed flight experiment ferrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to and back from the International Space Station(ISS).

Kathy Leuders, the manager of the space agency Commercial Crew Programme

