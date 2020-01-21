Soy Protein Market Analysis (2020 – 2026)| Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Market Share| Esticast Research and Consulting

The “Global Soy Protein Market” report offers compound growth from the base year and projected until 2026. The report prepared on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the market that lights shed on the market with a vision to provide a general overview of the market. The report is further fragmented on the basis of segmentation that involves product type, application, and geography. Esticast Research and Consulting provides accurate market size and forecast in relation to the major five regions. The report further evaluates various opportunities and trends to prove superior in the market.

Soy Protein Market is projected to reach $6.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. Among the major regions, North American Soy Protein market was the highest revenue generating market valued at $1.8 billion in 2016. Soy protein is a dietary protein which is derived from soybean. It contains necessary amino acids and micronutrients which are vital for human growth. Soy protein retains most of the micronutrients and vitamins owing to enhanced food processing method. People are adopting soy protein for their daily protein and micronutrient intake as a part of healthy lifestyle. The adoption rate of soy protein by end consumers is one of the key factor for the growth of global soy protein market. Rising awareness and acceptance of infant food containing soy protein is also one of the prominent factor boosting the growth of global soy protein market. However, soy protein allergies and substitutive protein sources may curb the market for further growth. Organic soy framing and untapped organic food market are significant opportunities available for the global soy protein market.

The research report covers various developments across the geography of the Soy Protein market based on the tools of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. The Soy Protein market report is capable enough to project and present data till 2026 on the basis of the global market trend. The market report presented provides key statistics based on the past and current status of the market coupled with key trends and opportunities.

The report not only analyses factors responsible for impacting the Soy Protein market on the basis of the value chain but also evaluates industry forces that will highlight the market in the coming years. The industry forces include stumbling blocks, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report is also providing in-depth insights on the basis of secondary tools such as SWOT, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and PEST. The secondary based tools cover a wide spectrum of regions but focuses on key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Forecast and analysis of the global Soy Protein market by the integration of opportunities, applications, market trends, from 2020-2026.

Global analysis of the Soy Protein market by a noteworthy progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of global Soy Protein market in five major regions namely Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

DuPoint Nutrition & Health

Crown Soya Protein Group

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Omega Protein Corporation

Armor Proteins

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Wilmer International

Kerry Ingredients Inc.

George Weston Foods

Ruchi Soya Industries

Key players mentioned in the report are based on the secondary research tool. The market share of the company is based on both primary as well as secondary based research. All shares have been presented in a precise fashion that has been determined using several resources.

The competitive landscape chapter is enlisted separately which proves as a supporting agent. The chapter sheds light and provides a visual presentation of the key players. In addition, the report also covers the designing of several strategies that are adopted by the key participants to lead the race in the long run. Various strategies include coverage of M&A, new product launch, setting up R&D team, development of infrastructure, and among others.

Soy Protein Isolates

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Hydro-lysates

Functional foods

Bakery & confectionery

Others

