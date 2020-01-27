Southeast Asia & Middle East pressure-sensitive adhesives market is anticipated to reach $1,890.9 million registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026

The Southeast Asia & Middle East pressure-sensitive adhesives market accounted for $1,175.4 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $1,890.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Pressure sensitive adhesives come under the category of non-reactive materials, and bond formation in these types of adhesives occurs when some pressure is applied on the substrate. It is manufactured in liquid and solid form. Increase in demand for commodities and appliances in Southeast Asia & Middle East region is a key factor that has influenced the growth of the Southeast Asia & Middle East market. Furthermore, pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are applicable in the manufacturing of graphics, label, and others, which significantly contributes toward generating huge profits. Furthermore, development of the automobile sector in countries, such as India, Thailand, and Malaysia is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. Fluctuating prices of raw materials is one of the major factors expected to hinder the market growth.
The Southeast Asia & Middle East pressure-sensitive adhesives market is segmented based on composition, type, application, end-use industry, and region. Depending on composition, the market is categorized into acrylic, rubber, ethylene vinyl acetate, silicone, polyurethane, and others. On the basis of type, it is classified into water-based, hot melt, solvent-based, and radiation-based. The applications covered in the study include labels, medical, graphics, tapes, and others.
Depending on end-use industry, the market is fragmented into automotive, packaging, building & construction, electronics, medical, consumer goods, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across Southeast Asia and Middle East. Southeast Asia covers countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Rest of Southeast Asia. The Middle East countries analyzed in the report are Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Qatar, and rest of Middle East.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
- The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the Southeast Asia & Middle East pressure-sensitive adhesives market from 2019 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.
- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
- Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both revenue and volume.
- Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.
- The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Composition
- Acrylic
- Rubber
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
- Silicone
- Polyurethane
- Others
- By Type
- Water Based
- Hot Melt
- Solvent Based
- Radiation Based
By Application
- Labels
- Medical
- Graphics
- Tapes
- Others
By End Use Industry
- Automotive
- Packaging
- Building and Construction
- Electronics
- Medical
- Consumer Goods
- Others
By Region
South East Asia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- India
- Indonesia
- Myanmar
- Cambodia
- Rest of South East Asia
Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- UAE
- Qatar
- Rest of Middle East
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- Arkema Group
- Ashland Inc.
- Avery Dennison
- Dow
- Jowat Corporation
- H.B. Fuller Company
- BASF SE
- 3M
- Sika AG
- Henkel AG & CO.KGAA
The other players in the value chain are Wacker Chemie, Momentive, Evonik, Advance Polymers., Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Aik Chiang Sdn Bhd, GB Chemical (M) Sdn. Bhd., and others.
