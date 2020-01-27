South East Asia Digital Map Market | By Offering,function, Deployment Model, Application | Key Players Tomtom International Bv, Esri

South East Asia Digital Map Market By Offering (Software, Service), Function (Outdoor Mapping, Indoor Mapping), Display Mode (2D Plan View, 3D Perspective), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Map Type (Static Map, Dynamic Map), Technology (GIS, Aerial Photography, Digital Ortho-photography), Application (Routing & Navigation, Asset Tracking, Geocoding & Geo-Positioning, Network Planning , Land Survey, Inspection), End-User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Logistics & Transportation, Infrastructure Development, Government & Defense, IT & Telecommunication, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities), Country (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Burma(Myanmar), Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, Rest of South East Asia)), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: South East Asia Digital Map Market

The major players covered in the report are Harris Corporation, Alphabet, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Google), TomTom International BV, Esri, HERE, Apple, Inc., Lepton Software, Inc., One GIS Pte Ltd, Skymap Global, DigitalGlobe, PASCO Philippines Corporation, Accu-map, NTT DATA Inc. and Progira among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

South East Asia digital map market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with highest a CAGR of 15.4%in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,539.50 million by 2027. Increasing adoption of geospatial data information in the various vertical and growing adoption of GIS solution among the organization are the factors propelling the growth for the market.

Digital map can be defined as map that represents all types of geographical data. The major advantage of digital map is that it provides quick accessibility and simple to use. Some of the widely use digital map are Leaflet, Mapbox, Google Maps ArcGIS Online, and many others.

The growing government concern towards nation security has fuel demand of the digital map in the coming future. For instance, Google provides map named as Digital Attack Map. This map display real time cyber-attack that happened in the environment. This map allows the user to keep updated about all the attack details that happening around world.

South East Asia Digital Map Market Scope and Market Size

South East Asia digital map market is segmented on the basis of offering, function, technology, application, display mode, map type, deployment model and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

South East Asia Digital Map Market, By Offering

South East Asia Digital Map Market Country Level Analysis

South East Asia digital map market is analysed and market size information is provided by offering, function, technology, application, display mode, map type, deployment model and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital map market report are Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Burma(Myanmar), Cambodia, Brunei, Laos and Rest of South East Asia.

South East Asia digital map market is growing due to the rising penetration of smartphones user in the developing economies has tremendously raised the integration of digital map solution in the smartphones. Integration of digital map app in the smartphones allow user to determine the traffic congestion, identify the route, and place and many more. Thus utilization of digital map in the smartphone saves the user time.

Rising Government Investment in Securing Nation from Terrorist Attack Has Fuel the Growth of Digital Map Market

South East Asia digital map market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for digital map market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in automobile regulatory scenarios and their impact on the digital map market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and South East Asia Digital Map Market Share Analysis

South East Asia digital map market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to South East Asia market.

For instance,

In July 2019, NTT Data Corporation and Restec had introduced new digital map solution named as AW3D Standard This solution provides 2.5-meter resolution for detailed analysis related to terrain and cities. It also determines the disaster-damage forecasting, urban planning and others. Thus, this will help the company in maximizing its customer base.

This will help the company in expanding its business though new segments such investment and partnership other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for Anti Money Laundering s through expanded model range

