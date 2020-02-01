Sound Absorbing Material Market Size Forecast – 2030
The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Sound Absorbing Material, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Sound Absorbing Material
- What you should look for in a Sound Absorbing Material solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Sound Absorbing Material provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- ROCKWOOL International A/S
- Knauf Insulation, Inc.
- Owens Corning
- Johns Manville Corp.
- Minwool Rock Fibres Limited
- Ravaber Yapi Urünleri San. Tic. A.S.
- NGP Industries Pvt Ltd.
- Dow Automotive Systems
- BASF SE
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (Acoustic Plastic Foam, Glass Wool, Stone Wool, and Other)
- By Application (Building & Construction, Transportation, and Other)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
