Sophora japonca Market Insights, Outlook and Forecast up to 2017 – 2027

The Sophora japonca market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Sophora japonca market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation:

The Sophora japonica extracts market can be segmented on the basis of product form, applications and by regions.

Based on the product form, Sophora japonica extracts market is segmented into two types, powder form and liquid form. The ease of use and easy storage, promises the growth of global market of sophora japonica extracts extract in liquid form at a higher rate. On the basis of applications, market of sophora japonica extracts extract is segmented into herbal/natural medicines, Pharmaceuticals, Food & beverage industry and Cosmetics.

Dried flowers and Sophora flower buds are used as a medicinal herb in Japan. Its extract has multiple characteristics and is also usable in the production of cosmetic preparations for the treatment treated hair. It protects the hair and adds moisture to it by enhancing the look and texture of the hair.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region, the sophora japonica extracts market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe , Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. In regional market, Asia-pacific is considered to have the largest market for sophora japonica extracts.

Due to the increasing demand of chemical free herbal product, wide application of sophora japonica extracts in pharmaceuticals, the market demand of sophora japonica extracts extract is expanding at a positive growth rate in North America. Also, the global market of sophora japonica extracts is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Sophora japonica extracts contain medicinally important flavonoids that are examined to have application in treatment of cardiovascular diseases, hemorrhoids, reduction of inflammation etc. according to the fact sheet, an article published by WHO which was reviewed on September 2016, cardiovascular diseases were found to be the dominating cause of death globally. USA is seen to have highest mortality rate because of the cardiovascular diseases. Hence, the increasing health concerns and potential application of sophora japonica extracts in medical treatments, the market of Sophora japonica extracts is raising globally.

People of this generation have now moved towards adopting healthy lifestyles. The preference of consuming herbal products or drugs has increased due to less or no side effects and these factors are found to be the key drivers of sophora japonica extracts extract market globally. Furthermore, sophora japonica extracts is used for manufacturing herbal cosmetic products has anti-ageing properties due to which its cosmetic market is also escalating. Due to the antioxidant and pigmentation property shown by sophora japonica extracts, the food industries are also increasing their use. These properties are helping to drive the market of sophora japonica extracts.

Sophora japonica extracts Market Key Players:

