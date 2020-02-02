Solvents Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Lyondellbasell Industries Holding B.V., Ashland, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Huntsman, Celanese Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Solvents Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Solvents market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Solvents market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Solvents players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Solvents industry situations. According to the research, the Solvents market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Solvents market.

Global Solvent market was valued at USD 21.40 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 42.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Solvents Market include:

Lyondellbasell Industries Holding B.V.

Ashland

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Huntsman

Celanese Corporation

Exxonmobil Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Solvay

Ineos AG

Honeywell International

Arkema SA

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.

DOW Chemical Company